If Not For Health Reasons, Only Insecure People Do Plastic Surgery – BBNaija’s Alex

Former reality TV star, Alex Asogwa, has said it is only an insecure person that undergoes plastic surgery when it is not for health issues.

Asogwa made this known on Wednesday in reaction to the news of the death of a lady after undergoing plastic surgery in Lagos.

She said, “In my opinion, if it’s not due to a health condition and you wake up then choose to go for cosmetic surgery to add bum, touch your face or one of those mumu things, you are an INSECURE PERSON.

“I also admire your courageousness as that life risk takes a lot of it but what if you had gone the route of determination and discipline? I believe that body is achievable. My friends already know my take on this.

“It’s your body, do with it whatever you please. When I see people like this, I do my best to boost their self-confidence because if I don’t, it’s from one surgery to another and there is no guarantee of perfection or survival.

“Going for surgery doesn’t make you a bad person. But I know you need help to build self love and the people around you aren’t helping. It hurts me more when the surgery is just to have that figure 8 that means perfection to you and the shallow minded individuals in our society.”