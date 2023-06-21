If Not For Britain, Igbo Would Still Be Sold As Slaves – Asari Dokubo

Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a former agitator from the Niger Delta, has responded strongly to the Indigenous People of Biafra’s accusations, labeling him as a freedom fighter turned bunkering militant and political thug.

In a widely circulated video on Tuesday evening, Dokubo expressed his disagreement with the Igbo community, referring to them as individuals who would have remained enslaved if not for the intervention of the British government.

The ex-militant said, “The Igbo people do not know their roots. They don’t have respect for who bought their father. You think every Kalabari man is a Kalabari man.

“See how the Igbo people are dying. They keep saying that I have run away. Look at me; I’m here,” he said.

Dokubo, while displaying an AK-47 rifle in the video, added that the Igbo people are just seeking attention.

He stated this after Igbo groups attacked him for comments he made about the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is behind bars for charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Dokubo, during a visit to the presidential villa in Abuja, urged President Bola Tinubu not to release Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services.

“His release would fuel impunity; during #EndSARS, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of #EndSARS. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

This was frowned upon by IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful, who wrote in a statement, “Those campaigning for the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary confinement forgot that militancy for monetary gains is in the same category as criminals and terrorists.”

The pro-Biafra group further noted, “From freedom fighter to bunkering militant; from militant to ex-militant; from ex-militant to oil pipeline guard; from pipeline guard to Biafra agitator; from agitator to ex-agitator; from ex-agitator to political thug; from thuggery to a government informant. Wash a pig, clothe a pig, and a pig will always remain a pig.”