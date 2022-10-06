If He Cheats With You, He Will Cheat On You – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Tells Ladies

The Senior Pastor of David’s Christian Centre, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has advised women to be mindful of men that cheat.

Sharing on social media, Okonkwo stated that a man who cheated with a woman, possessed the tendency to cheat on her too, if they got married.

He pointed out that exchanging marital vows with a cheating man doesn’t change his character.

His tweet reads;

”If he cheats with you, he will cheat on you, saying ‘I do’ doesn’t change your character”