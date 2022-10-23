If Bandits Are Not Rooted, Nigeria Will Be Finished – Danjuma

Former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), has called for the eradication of bandits to prevent the country from being reduced to ruins.

He said recent happenings have justified his point made to the Ministry of Defence in the past which called him a liar.

Danjuma spoke on Saturday in Wukari, during the recent action of the staff of the office to the 25th Aku-Uka of Wukari, HRM. Manu Ishaku Adda Ali Amatakitswen.

According to him, “our country is under siege by armed bandits.

“When some few years ago I warned that the armed forces are either not capable or unwilling to protect us and that we must defend ourselves, the first denial about what I said came from the ministry of defence.

“They said I was lying and they set up a kangaroo board of inquiry to investigate the truth or otherwise of what I said.

“They invited me to come and testify but I did not go. They wrote their report which state that I was only speculating and that there was no evidence. But now there is evidence.

“The whole country now is being overrun and one very clear thing that is happening now is that these foreign invaders are destroying everything and our government allowed them to come into the country.

“As a soldier, my training teaches me that the best defence attacks. Right now we are all sitting dogs and these people are armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction.

“They are trying to recolonise us and take over our land. This country with the largest population of black men is being brought to ruin by absolutely useless criminals.

“My prayer is that God almighty that has given us this land would give us the courage to face up to our enemies, locate where they are and root them out; driving them out of the country otherwise Nigeria is finished.”