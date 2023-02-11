Idoma Kingdom Confers Wike With Traditional Title

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been conferred with a chieftaincy title, Okokocho K’Idoma by the paramount ruler of Idoma kingdom, Agaba-Idu HRM Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John Och’Idoma V.

The Och’Idoma conferred the Okokocho K’Idoma, which literally means the Unbreakable One , on governor Wike at the commissioning of the king’s palace built by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom in Otukpo on Thursday.

Also honoured by Och’Idoma were the Benue State governor and former military governor of Katsina State, Chief Lawrence Onoja.

In his response, governor Wike appreciated the paramount ruler of Idoma kingdom, Agaba-Idu HRM Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John Och’Idoma V, for considering him worthy to be conferred with the chieftaincy title.

Governor Wike commended his Benue State counterpart, who though is of the Tiv ethnic extraction, thought it appropriate to honour the Idoma people by building a befitting ultra-modern edifice for the Och’Idoma.

“What Ortom has done is what they call equity, fairness and justice. And that is why my relationship with Ortom will continue to grow, because he is a man who believes in the truth, and a man who believes that the right thing to be done must be done.”

It will be recalled that the Paramount ruler of Tiv land, the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, had in 2021 also conferred a chieftaincy title on governor Wike in appreciation of his tremendous support to the people of Benue State.

In his remarks, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, commended the Rivers State governor for being a pillar of support to the people of Benue, particularly, thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

“All the IDPs in Benue State that you have being supporting, giving help, providing succour and standing for them. And on behalf of government and people of Benue state that you have chosen to be a voice any time we are oppressed, anytime we are distressed you raise your voice to give us hope, to give us strength.”

Governor Ortom explained that the construction of the ultra-modern palace for the Och’Idoma is a demonstration of his sincere gratitude to the paramount ruler, whose wise counsel has helped him to steer the affairs of the State.

“My administration has received tremendous support and help from the traditional rulers. Words of wisdom at all times from them.”

Former Senate President, David Mark, who hails from Idoma, noted that by building the new palace for the Och’Idoma, Governor Ortom has made paramount ruler and the entire Idoma people proud.

Senator Mark, who performed the commissioning of the palace, thanked Governor Wike for gracing the occasion and prayed that his relationship with Governor Ortom will continue to blossom and yield positive result for the people of their States.

“On behalf of the Idoma kingdom, I will like to thank you Your Excellency (Ortom) and our august visitor, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, who has stood by you and who has shown that he is a genuine friend. We pray that the friendship between the two of you will yield positive result for the Benue people and the Rivers people.”

The paramount ruler of Idoma kingdom, Agaba-Idu HRM Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John Och’Idoma V, thanked Governor Ortom for building him a befitting palace that the entire people of Idoma are proud of.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State governor.

February 9, 2023.