ICPC To Support NDPB To Achieve Efficient Data Protection

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has promised to support the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) to achieve efficient and effective data protection.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye SAN, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja by the board and management of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) led by its Chairman, Dr Vincent Olatunji.

Prof. Owasanoye said the Commission was keen to support the NDPB in the development of a statutory framework on data protection.

“There is a need for the development of a statutory framework for data protection. Without a framework, it is a bit difficult to have a work plan. The Commission is ready to support the Bureau in its realisation of its mandate of data protection because having secured data will also strengthen the operations of the Commission. We can collaborate to make our jobs easier,” he said.

The ICPC boss, who reinforced the significance of data protection to the safety of any society, added that some situations call for encroachment on the fundamental human rights of criminals for the security of the State.

On the role of law enforcement agencies in enforcing the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, Prof. Owasanoye stressed the need for a law that will state the boundaries of these agencies while considering their mandates.

The ICPC Chairman assured the delegation that the Commission would give insights and support in the development of the Bureau’s Statutory Framework and how best to mitigate data protection conflict for the interest of the society.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji expressed some concerns over the lack of awareness on the existence of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation despite its issuance since 2019.

Olatunji said that many data users were ignorant of their rights with respect to the protection and integrity of their personal data.

He said, “Data controllers who process personal data do so with insufficient or non-existent understanding of the provisions of the NDPR and their respective obligations.”

He, therefore, requested a partnership between the Bureau and ICPC to set standards for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and private companies on how data protection should be processed within the ambit of the law.