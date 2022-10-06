ICPC To Help NIMC Deepen Transparency In Its Operations

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reiterated its readiness to continue to support the activities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to deepen transparency in her systems.

The ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) gave the assurance during the courtesy visit by the management team of NIMC led by its Director General, Engr. Aliyu Aziz Abubakar to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

He said, the Commission’s assistance to NIMC in setting up ACTU was one of its duties, which is to study and review systems and give directives when necessary, in order to block loopholes.

The Chairman further stated that ICPC’s mode of operation was not to ambush organizations but to work with them to achieve international best practices.

Prof. Bolaji revealed that the Commission had received complaints of fraudulent activities and extortion of citizens in the process of enrolment for the national identity number and other activities which it was looking into. He however, urged NIMC to ensure continuous effective systems and supervisory checks to counter actions that stand at variance with their corporate ethical standards.

“We have received cases of retail corruption in NIMC which we have shared some of correspondences of such cases with you. There should be constant monitoring and unscheduled visit to the centres to strengthen the system”, he advised.

He made it known that while requesting the continuous support and backing of the Commission in achieving success within the NIMC, ICPC and other law enforcement agencies will also need the support of NIMC in tackling corruption in the nation.

‘If NIMC gets its act right, it makes law enforcement work easier, it has a positive impact on ghost workers, employment scam, we have chunks of investigation that we are investigating all these years and the route to unpacking these troubles is identity management’’ he concluded.