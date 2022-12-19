ICPC To Appeal Court’s Ruling On Ex-Governor’s PA Case

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), is set to appeal the ruling of the Bauchi State High Court which discharged and acquitted Sanusi Mohammed Isa, a former personal assistant to ex-Governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda.

Justice Rabi T. Umar, the Chief Judge of Bauchi State and the presiding judge in the case, had on 13th December, 2022, discharged and acquitted Sanusi Mohammed Isa on all the 36 – count charges against him bordering on corruption, and ordered the release of “all his properties in the possession of the Commission”.

The ICPC traced and seized 220 flats, located in 20 estates, belonging to Sanusi Mohammed Isa in 2017. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats. Other items seized were sophisticated guns, rounds of ammunition, exotic cars, designer watches, bales of brocade and air conditioners.

The Commission expresses its dissatisfaction in the discharge and acquittal of Sanusi Mohammed Isa by the Bauchi State High Court. It avers that the state high court’s judgment was not in consonance with the weight of evidence before the court, including its refusal to allow civil forfeiture.

Part of the evidence presented to the court was the fact that the defendant couldn’t have acquired the 220 two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats, located in 20 estates, and other assets based on his annual salary and allowance. The 220 flats in 20 estates are valued at N1,857,351,750:00.