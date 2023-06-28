News

ICPC To Appeal Civil Rights Ruling On Ojerinde

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the civil rights claim filed by the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

The court had fined the Commission N1 million damages and cost of N200,000 respectively for the arrest and detention of Prof Dibu Ojerinde over alleged corrupt practices.

The Commission intends to appeal the ruling of the court.

The anti-corruption agency had a valid warrant issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated 6th December, 2022.

Prof. Ojerinde had used several false names, aliases and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice.

The Commission remains undaunted and will continue to discharge its responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.

