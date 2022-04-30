ICPC Tasks Outgoing Corps Members On Integrity, Hard Work

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged outgoing corps members to continue to uphold integrity and be guided by the principles they were taught in their service year by the Commission.

This statement was made by the Director Public Enlightenment and Education (PE&E) Department, Mohammed Ashiru Baba, during the passing out ceremony of ICPC/NYSC Anti-Corruption CDS group in Abuja recently.

The Director, who was represented by Mr. John Odey, an Assistant Commissioner in ICPC, urged the corps members to manage their expectations while contributing positively to the development of Nigeria.

“Remember you are always in service to your fatherland whether in uniform or not. Always see yourself as anti-corruption ambassadors everywhere you go and be ready to contribute to the development of the country at all times,” he said.

He commended them for the services they had rendered and informed them that “their contributions are well appreciated.”

The matron of the CDS group, Mrs. Rahmatu Abdullahi, expressed appreciation to ICPC for giving them the opportunity to work with Nigeria’s foremost anti-graft agency.

Earlier while presenting a lecture, Mr. Mfon Umoh of PE&E Dept, ICPC, advised the incoming executive members of the group to learn from the good works of the out-going ones by developing a work plan of activities to implement in the group, as that will guide them through their service year.

Ms. Gloria Osagie, the new president of the CDs group, expressed the willingness of her team to serve while pledging that they will put in their best in serving the nation.