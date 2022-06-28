ICPC Sensitizes Management Staff Of Bauchi State Board Of Internal Revenue Service

The Bauchi State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged management staff of the Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue Service to imbibe the tenets of integrity and transparency and be accountable in every business that concerns their official responsibilities.

This charge was given by Mr. Mohammad Baba Fika, an officer of the ICPC Bauchi office during a sensitization and mobilization session carried out with the Board of Internal Revenue Service, Bauchi State to rub minds on how to tackle the menace of corruption that has marred every sector of the country recently.

Presenting a paper titled “Integrity Structures and Corruption Prevention Plans for the Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue Services” Mr. Baba Fika took the management through the brief history of the Commission, offences and punishment under the ICPC Act as well as some achievements of the Commission.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Alh. Ahmed B. Jibril in his remarks commended the Commission especially the Bauchi State office for the initiative to sensitize the management and staff of the Board.

He affirmed that their management agreed to be sensitized first as the drivers of the policies of the Board before other categories of staff.

He appreciated the paper presented by the Commission and promised to institutionalize the integrity structures and corruption prevention mechanism recommended in the paper and admonished the management staff to live above board in the discharge of their duties and manage their subordinate officers.