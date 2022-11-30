ICPC Secures Conviction Of Two Public Officials For Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of two public officials, Professor Kayode Carroll Oni and Mr. John Olajide Abolarin for fraud and misappropriation of public funds.

Professor Oni and Mr. Abolarin committed the offence while they served as the Chief Executive Officer and Controller of Finance respectively of the Nigeria Centre for Agricultural Mechanization (NCAM), Ilorin, Kwara State.

The convicts had earlier been arraigned before Honourable Justice M. Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin for offences bordering on conspiracy and virement of funds.

ICPC had in a Charge No. KWS/ICPC/1/07, informed the Court of how the two public officers had conspired among themselves and transferred piecemeal, the sum of N54,850,000.00 allocated for personnel cost to the overhead account of NCAM from the Institute’s budgetary allocations for the year 2003 and 2004.

The Court was also told that the duo while acting as public officers at NCAM conspired with each other to spend the sum of N1,176,820.81 (One Million, One Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Naira, Eighty-One Kobo) allocated for personnel services on overhead expenditure services.