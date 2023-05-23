ICPC Secures 15 Years Conviction Of Ex-Poly Staff

Mr. Muhammed Sani Nuhu, a former academic staff member of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, has been convicted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for unlawfully benefiting himself with the amount of N6,173,400 from the Polytechnic’s funds.

The ICPC presented a 4-count charge against Mr. Nuhu before Hon. Justice Hassan Usman of the Kebbi State High Court, Birnin Kebbi Judicial Division. The Commission alleged that Mr. Nuhu, who had been dismissed from his position at the Polytechnic, illicitly converted Two Million Naira (N2,000,000:00) in 2015 and Four Million, One Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand, Four Hundred Naira (N4,173,400:00) in 2016 for personal use.

The funds in question were originally designated as a special grant intended for Mr. Nuhu’s attendance at an International Conference in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and as the initial installment for his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Program at the University of Technology Malaysia.