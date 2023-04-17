ICPC Partners CAC Against Corruption In Osun

The Head of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Osun State, Mr. Omotosho Kunle has expressed his willingness to partner with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the anti-corruption campaign through timely response to requests from the ICPC Osun State office.

Mr. Omotosho made the assertion while receiving the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of ICPC Osun State office, Mr. Demola Bakare, fsi during a courtesy visit and sensitization lecture at the organization.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Bakare stated that the purpose of the visit was to improve on the collaboration between the two organisations at the state level, and also to enhance the existing cordial relationship, while the sensitization was to enlighten and educate officials of CAC on the anti-corruption campaign so that they would not run foul of the law in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking further, the RACC observed that CAC is a member of the Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) committee just like ICPC, hence collaboration will facilitate exchange of intel during investigation of entities registered by CAC, particularly when it is required to check their background.

Furthermore, he emphasized that ICPC was not just a law enforcement agency, but a change agent that sensitizes the society through various platforms as it focuses more on Behavioral Change.

Ms Winifred Ingobro of ICPC Osun State office thereafter delivered a sensitization lecture on the duties of the Commission as well as how reports can be sent to the Commission.

This was followed by another lecture by Mr. Laaro Sulyman, also of the ICPC Osun State office who delivered a lecture on “the Role of Public Servants/CAC officials in the Fight against Corruption”.

He urged staff to support the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of their organization and promote the culture of integrity for excellent service deliver as “public officers are custodians of public trust; trust is fragile and must not be handled frivolously”.

Barrister Elijah Akaakohol of ICPC followed up on the presentation by explaining acts that constitute offences and their penalties as stated in ICPC Act 2000 from Sections 8-26.