ICPC Opens Big For Disposable Assets, Assures Transparency

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently conducted the financial bid opening exercise for the disposal of assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

The event, held at the Commission’s headquarters, marked the first bid opening of the year 2023, with a promise for a second exercise in the second half of the year.

Commitment to Transparency

During the bid opening event, ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye SAN, OFR, commended the auctioneers for their cooperation and emphasized the Commission’s commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent process.

Prof. Owasanoye, represented by Dr. Louis S. Mandama, mni, a Board member, assured the auctioneers that ICPC would uphold its pledge to ensure a level playing field for all participants.

A New Approach to Asset Allocation

In an effort to enhance transparency and evaluation, Prof. Owasanoye announced a change in the mode of asset allocation for the current stage.

Unlike previous practices, assets will no longer be batched together. Instead, auctioneers will have the opportunity to personally examine the assets while working closely with the technical team to evaluate them.

This new approach aims to facilitate a more informed and efficient bidding process.

Addressing Concerns and Ensuring Fairness

Prof. Owasanoye informed the attendees that the Commission had addressed complaints received from five bidders following the announcement of results on the ICPC’s website.

By promptly resolving these concerns, ICPC demonstrated its commitment to maintaining integrity and fairness throughout the entire process.

Positive Feedback from External Observers

Representatives from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Alhaji Bello Nasir and Mr. Paul Odokara, respectively, expressed their satisfaction with the transparent nature of the bid opening exercise.

They commended ICPC for setting a commendable example and urged other agencies to adopt similar practices.

Additionally, they advised the auctioneers to carefully follow instructions to ensure easy identification of their bids and avoid any disqualification.

Auctioneer Participation and Expectations

The bid opening exercise saw the presence of twenty-five auctioneers, all eager to participate in the disposal of forfeited assets.

With the assurance of a transparent process and fair evaluation, the auctioneers anticipated a favorable outcome that would align with the set criteria for bidding.