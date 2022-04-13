ICPC Katsina State Office Sensitizes NAFDAC Katsina State Against Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Katsina State office has urged the Management and Staff of National Agency for food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Katsina State to always exhibit high ethical standard and transparency in the discharge of their duties.

The call was made by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, ICPC Katsina State office Mr. M. A Wala at a sensitization lecture organized for management and staff of NAFDAC Katsina titled “Fighting Corruption in MDAs: ICPC Perspective” presented by Abbas Inuwa who represented the RACC. The sensitization lecture took place on Wednesday, 6thApril,2022.

Mr. Wala said ICPC has a tripartite mandate which include enforcement, prevention, education and public enlightenment as enshrined in the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000; and further advised the participants to be patriotic, accountable and dedicated in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner told the participants to lead an exemplary lifestyle and to comply with laid down rules and procedures as stipulated in the Public Service Rules.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Coordinator, NAFDAC Katsina State, Alhaji Abdulsalam Lawal Mani commended the effort of the Commission in sensitizing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country against corruption.

Alh. Mani also called on the ICPC to maintain the spirit of public enlightenment campaign against the menace of corruption for the future of our dear country–Nigeria.

He further challenged the participants to strictly adhered to the Knowledge acquired and put it in to practice in discharging their respective duties and responsibilities.