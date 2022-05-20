ICPC, INEC To Continue to Build synergy

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its continuous readiness to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for credible elections.

This was made known by the ICPC Lagos State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr. Kabir Elelu, during a courtesy visit by the INEC Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Olusegun Agbaje (MFR, mni) to the ICPC Lagos State office recently.

Mr. Elelu, in his remarks, noted that as elections were drawing close, there was need for increased synergy between the two agencies.

While acknowledging the importance of the work of INEC in conducting free and fair elections, the RACC advocated the sensitization of INEC officials against corrupt acts, considering that they interface with the public, and encouraged them to report corrupt practices to the Commission through its various platforms.

Earlier, Mr. Agbaje had stated that as a major stakeholder and member of the Inter-Agency Consultative Election Security (ICCES) Committee, the need to build synergy, monitor elections in a bid to curb electoral malpractice (including vote-buying which damages the reputation of Nigeria) and monitor campaign funds, was imperative.

He further encouraged staff who do not have voters card to register, update or transfer their cards as INEC had more polling units, and registration had been made easy with on-line registration.