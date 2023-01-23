ICPC Inaugurates Kogi Office

…as Kogi State Government Pledges Support

The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, has stated that the State Government will support the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the execution of its lawful mandate within the state.

Governor Bello stated this during the commissioning ceremony of the ICPC Ultra-Modern Prototype Building situated at the 500 Units Housing Estate, Lokoja, Kogi State recently.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, said “For the avoidance of doubt, let me restate that Kogi State believes in the independence of statutory agencies such as ICPC and will go out of our way to resist every effort to interfere in, or otherwise obstruct the Commission’s work in our state”

Governor Bello further advocated for professionalism by the Commission in the conduct of its operations, adding that human factor is usually the weakest link between policy documents and their proper execution in Nigeria, and denounced politicisation of duties and abuse of power as the worst kind of corruption.