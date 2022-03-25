ICPC Inaugurates Anti-Corruption Clubs In Benue

The Benue State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated two Anti-corruption clubs in two different secondary schools in Makurdi.

The inauguration took place in Saint Dominick High School and Saint Joseph Science and Technical School Makurdi, Benue State.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr. Chile Ogwuegbu in his lecture advised the students to inculcate the culture of good moral values and to shun all forms of evil within and outside the school environment.

He further stressed that the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of all starting from the youth as they make up over 60 percent of the nation’s population, and they also hold the key to the future of this great nation.

While explaining the reasons for the formation and inauguration of Anti-corruption clubs in secondary schools, Mr. Ogwuegbu charged members of the club to maintain high moral standards and integrity, to be honest and hardworking, and be ready to report any illegal act and corruption to ICPC.

In their remarks, the principal of Saint Joseph Science and Technical School Makurdi, Reverend Father Moses Terhemba, commended ICPC for its youth outreach initiatives in the fight against corruption.

He added that the club will help the youth to desist from all forms of corrupt practice, within the school environment.

At the end a total number of 1025 students were inaugurated in both the schools.