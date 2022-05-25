ICPC Has Made EMDI Enviable– MD

The Managing Director of the Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI), Engr. S.O Olusunle has stated that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has made the Institute enviable and unsoiled.

He made this pronouncement recently during a 3-day mandatory training workshop organized by EMDI in collaboration with ICPC for its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) and some staff of the Institute at the EMDI Hall, Akure, Ondo State.

The Managing Director, Engr. S.O Olusunle who was represented by the Director of Administration, Mrs. F.O Yussuf, while declaring the event open, noted that the presence of ACTU in its institution has made it corruption-free and worthy of emulation by other sister agencies.

He stressed further that their staff are more conscious of acts that may lead to corruption and assured the Commission that its ACTU will keep representing the ICPC properly at all times.

Speaking at the event, the representative of ICPC, Deputy Commissioner Olayinka Aiyegbayo in his goodwill message explained that the training would give the ACTUs the requisite knowledge to win the fight against corruption.

He informed the ACTU about the role they are expected to play in achieving a corruption-free environment and stressed that if corruption is left unchecked, it will destroy our generation and for that reason, we must all join hands together to fight the battle once and for all.

The ACTU Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Akinbobola, who also spoke at the event, stated that the mandatory training has exposed the ACTU and staff of EMDI to rise up against corruption.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the ICPC for the habitual encouragement and support in combating corruption, assuring of their readiness to be a leading partner in the crusade against corruption.

In his conclusion, he said God will not come down to do it for us, and that is why He directed Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to establish ICPC and other Anti-Graft Agencies.