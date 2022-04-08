ICPC, FRSC Seek Increased Collaboration In Fight Against Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have agreed to seek greater collaboration between the agencies at the state level.

This statement was made by ICPC Lagos State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr. Kabir Elelu, during a courtesy visit to FRSC Lagos office recently.

He said that the essence of the visit was to enhance partnership with the Corps which involves sensitisation of officers on the need to maintain high level of integrity in carrying out government business and strengthening the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

Mr. Elelu added that the visit was also made to address the challenge of towing suspects’ vehicles, which involves towing equipment since the FRSC has both the equipment and the authority to tow.

In his response, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Peter Kibo expressed gratitude on the visit as they were better informed about the preventive and public mobilization mandate of the Commission.

He further stated that the FRSC has a zero tolerance for corruption as they have an intelligence department that monitor and keep officers in check.

He requested that ICPC should have a continuous sensitisation programme for its officers in Lagos and Ogun States, as it will help in value reorientation. “The rate of corruption is worrisome as no religion condones it and the ethics of all profession forbids corruption,” Mr. Kibo added.