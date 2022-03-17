ICPC Forms Anti-Corruption Clubs In Schools

The Benue State Office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in Makurdi, has formed two Anti-Corruption Clubs in Holy Child Secondary School and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School, respectively.

Mr. Chile Ogwuegbu, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, ICPC, Benue State Office, while speaking during the inauguration of members of the clubs, urged the students to shun corruption and other negative vices, to uphold the principles of integrity and transparency in both their social and academic lives.

Ogwuegbu warned that any dubious act that takes place when people try to get what they do not deserve by using money, tribal connection, religion, family name, threats, harassment and other negative influences, is corruption.

“Corruption also means doing anything against the law of the land or due process, with selfish aim of making personal gains or conferring undue advantage on friends and relations.” he added.

The Principal, Holy Child Secondary School, Sir. Jen Samuel commended ICPC for its efforts towards inculcating sound moral values in the youths and discouraging them from engaging in corrupt practices.

The Vice Principal Academic of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mr. Philip Achirnjo, who represented the Principal of the school, said that “corruption has affected the economy and social lives of Nigerians and that if the fight can be won among the youth through anti-corruption clubs in schools, then it’s a welcome”.

He then urged the participants, especially the students to pay attention and follow it zeal and vigour.

Another Vice Principal of the school, Mrs Helen Eyikwola commended ICPC for their initiative of the formation of anti-corruption clubs in schools and for their consistent fight against corruption, saying that it would encourage youths to eschew all forms of corrupt practices. She urged the commission to establish the clubs in as many schools a possible in the state and encouraged the students to make integrity their watchword.