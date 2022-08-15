ICPC Enjoins Students To Practise Integrity, Avoid Examination Malpractice

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has enjoined students and teachers of New Haven Secondary School, Enugu to avoid examination malpractice and embrace good morals and ethical standards in their day-to-day affairs.

The Enugu State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) Mr. Kennedy Ebhotemen, who stated this recently during a Sensitisation Programme on Examination Malpractices and Integrity, stressed that students should practise honesty, self-discipline, zero tolerance for corruption, fairness, loyalty to a just cause and up-rightness.

The RACC, represented at event by ICPC Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Suleiman Achile, stated that the future of students who engaged in examination malpractice would be hopeless; and that such students would end up becoming dropouts, thugs, drug-addicts and societal miscreants.

He further emphasised that “Students should always do what is right at all times even when no one is watching. Students, teachers and parents should stand up against any act of corruption or social vices witnessed in schools, families, churches etc. by reporting all forms of corruption through the social media platforms of the Commission”.

In her remarks, the Principal of the School, Mrs. Chika Mbah, appreciated ICPC’s efforts in sensitising students on examination malpractices and Integrity, stating that it is a welcome development to instill in them virtues of integrity, honesty and transparency at their formative stages before they become adults.