ICPC Clears Air On Raid, Seizure Of Abuja Property

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
18
ICPC
ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has described as inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

The Commission, in a statement, however, said that its operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering .

“Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

“The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The Commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The Commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial,” the statement concluded.

