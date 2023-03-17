Headline

ICPC, CIFCFIN To Collaborate For Improved Investigation Outcomes

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
4
ICPC
ICPC

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, has stated the willingness of the Commission to partner with the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) in order to improve on outcomes of investigation.

Prof. Owasanoye made this known on Wednesday when the council members of CIFCFIN paid a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters.

In his remarks, he stated that the Commission was always looking to engage in mutually beneficial relationships that would improve productivity especially in the areas of investigation and prosecution of corruption matters.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Youths To Benefit From Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election – Aregbe

5 hours ago
Dele Alake

Tinubu Team Slams Foreign Media, Says Obi Didn’t Win Presidential Election

8 hours ago
Tinubu

I’ll Appoint Based On Competence, Not Religion, Gamesmanship – Tinubu

23 hours ago
Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour

Jandor Speaks On Calling Rhodes-Vivour Bastard, IPOB Commander

1 day ago