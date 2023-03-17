ICPC, CIFCFIN To Collaborate For Improved Investigation Outcomes

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, has stated the willingness of the Commission to partner with the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) in order to improve on outcomes of investigation.

Prof. Owasanoye made this known on Wednesday when the council members of CIFCFIN paid a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters.

In his remarks, he stated that the Commission was always looking to engage in mutually beneficial relationships that would improve productivity especially in the areas of investigation and prosecution of corruption matters.