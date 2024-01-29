ICPC Charges NYSC Members on National Ethics, Integrity Policy

In a dedicated effort to shape the moral compass of future leaders, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Akure, Ondo State recently sensitized National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on the core values of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

The sensitization session, anchored by Mr. Jenmi Ganiu Owolabi, Principal Superintendent, ICPC, provided valuable insights into the significance of upholding ethical standards in personal and professional life, and emphasized the importance of ethical behavior, integrity, and their role in nation-building.

Mr. Jenmi stated that the core values of the NEIP are aimed at instilling ethical values and integrity principles in the young graduates.

“We are resolute in nurturing responsible and ethical leaders. The National Ethics and Integrity Policy serves as a guide for individuals to take actions that can contribute positively to the development of our society.”

In his vote of thanks, the President of the Anti-Corruption CDS Group, Njoku Phinian Onyenonachi, stated that the sensitization exercise serves as a testament to the commitment of the Commission to building a generation of ethical and responsible leaders.

He further stated that the transformative sensitization exercise will make them make meaningful contributions to the development of the nation at large.