ICPC Charges ATBUTH On Transparency

In its bid to diminish corruption in the healthcare sector and ensure quality service delivery, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has urged staff of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), to be transparent in the execution of their official duties.

The charge was given in Bauchi State, through an officer of the Commission, Mr. Samuel David, at a one-day sensitization lecture for management and staff of ATBUTH, which was organized by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), of the hospital recently.

In lecture a titled “Mitigating Corruption in the Health Sector,” Mr. David noted that the health sector was critical to the nation because anything short of standard negatively affects the citizens, especially when they cannot have access to basic medical needs due to corruption in the system.

The ICPC officer lamented that quality healthcare services were rarely available because monies meant for maintenance, procurement of medical equipment and medications were syphoned into private pockets.

He therefore called on the participants to shun all forms of corruption while carrying out their duties and imbibe the culture of integrity at all times.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of ATBUTH, Dr. Yusuf Jibrin, commended ICPC for establishing the ACTUs to check corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Dr. Jibrin also lauded the ATBUTH ACTU, for its stance against corruption in the institution which he said would further liberate the nation from the shackles of corruption and corrupt practices.

The Chief Medical Director also volunteered to lead the fight against corruption in the hospital. He also called on all the staff to join in the fight to ensure a corruption free Nigeria. “Have a self-integrity test at all times to ascertain you are on the right path,” he admonished.