ICPC Chairman Spearheads Tech Partnership with NITDA to Combat Corruption

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, led a crucial meeting with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Friday, emphasising the inclusion and integration of innovative technology in the fight against corruption and mapping areas of deployment of such technologies.

The Chairman’s visit to NITDA, initiates a new era in the fight against corruption, focusing on technology drive in achieving the ICPC’s mandate of enforcement, prevention and mass mobilisation against corruption. This aligns with the ICPC’s dedication to adapt and evolve in a digital landscape.

Emphasising the role of technology, Dr. Aliyu stated, “With advancements in all sectors, adopting the best technologies in fighting and preventing corruption is crucial. Our partnership with NITDA is aimed at exploring support in digitising ICPC, enhancing transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, thereby boosting public confidence.”

He further elaborated, “Fighting corruption without technology is unthinkable at this stage. Our primary responsibilities at ICPC include preventing corruption, investigating, and prosecuting. Technology is essential for us to operate effectively.”

On his part, NITDA’s Director-General, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, expressed readiness to assist the ICPC, sharing insights on NITDA’s Digital Transformation Playbook. He emphasised that digital transformation is a continuous journey, highlighting the importance of building capabilities for sustainable results.

The meeting also entailed discussions on forming a joint committee, symbolising an ongoing collaboration between ICPC and NITDA. This joint effort underscores the commitment to digital transformation as a constant process, crucial for a proactive approach in the fight against corruption.

ICPC