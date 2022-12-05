ICPC Busts Job Scam Syndicate, Arrests Suspect, Others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has busted an employment racketeering syndicate and arrested the prime suspect.

The suspect, who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting job seekers through offers of non-existing employment, was arrested via a sting operation. Also arrested were four “applicants”.

The sting operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on employment syndicates by the Commission in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and an intelligence arising therefrom regarding a replacement exercise in a Federal Government agency.

The syndicate’s mode of operation is hoodwinking their victims into believing that they have a strong connection with the OHCSF and can use such influence to secure employment for them.

The arrested persons are being interviewed and are giving the Commission useful information.

Meanwhile efforts are in place to find other suspects related to the case.