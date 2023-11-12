ICPC Arrests Six Suspected Vote Buyers in Imo

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have arrested six persons during the election exercise in Imo State.

The suspects were arrested at seven polling units at Orji Mechanic Village (PU 008), Concord Hotel (PU 009), Rento Hotel (PU 010), Township School (PU 005, 007, 008) and Ojukwu Library, and a total of N4,101,750 was recovered from them.

Also recovered from one of the suspects was a notebook containing names and telephone numbers and from another, a long list with voters’ information.

All the suspects were taken into custody, profiled, and had their statements taken under caution.

They have since been released on bail even as investigations continue.