ICPC Advocates Measures For Successful Anti-Corruption Crusade

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, has called for proactive prevention measures and a review of extant procurement practices for greater success in the fight against corruption, and by extension, insecurity in Nigeria.

Prof. Owasanoye, who also gave examples of how massive corruption was fueling insecurity in Nigeria, spoke at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Insecurity in Nigeria, organized by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) the research & training arm of ICPC, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He pointed out that the Policy dialogue was aimed at “identifying the drivers of corruption-induced and corruption-enhanced insecurity in Nigeria; internal mechanisms within agencies that can enhance capacity for fighting corruption; system-wide approaches for institutionalising anti-corruption and corruption prevention measures; and to recommend approaches for tackling corruption-induced insecurity in Nigeria”

Noting that corruption was a major contributory factor to the existence of insecurity in Nigeria, he also called for a collaboration between security, law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies as research findings by the Commission reveal a correlation between public sector corruption and insecurity.