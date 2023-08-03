ICF President Says Nigeria Ready To Host Olympic Qualifiers

Thomas Konietzko, the President of the International Canoe Federation, has expressed his full support for Nigeria’s capability to host one of the crucial Olympic Qualifying Tournaments for the Paris 2024 Games.

During his visit to Nigeria, the German President commended the Nigeria Rowing Canoe and Sailing Federation, led by Admiral Festus Porbeni, for providing impressive facilities. He particularly praised Nigeria’s ability to locally manufacture boats for canoeists, which he believes will significantly boost the sport in Sub-Saharan Africa, countering the historical dominance of North and South African countries.

Konietzko was impressed with the officiating, athletes, and overall organization of the First African Admiral Porbeni Boat Championship, which served as a pre-Olympic qualifier for Paris.

Under the leadership of Admiral Festus Porbeni, Nigerian Kayakers, Rowers, and Canoeists have consistently participated in major events such as the Summer Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, African Championships, and World Championships. This has elevated their status from national athletes to international athletes, and they have achieved podium finishes at continental and world championships.

The federation’s ultimate goal, after gaining valuable experience from the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games, is not just to qualify and compete but to win gold for Nigeria at the 2024 Summer and Paralympic Games in Paris.