Ibrahim Gusau Elected NFF Chairman

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Ibrahim Gusau has been elected as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Chairman of Nigerian football and an ex-member of the NFF was elected during the Annual General Assembly of the NFF in Benin City on Friday.

Gusau won after winning a re-run contest defeating Peterside Idah.

Gusau had won the first round with 21 votes but he could not be declared the outright winner for failing to meet the minimum threshold of 22 votes.

That left room for Idah to call for a rerun, while other contestants Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko stepped down for Gusau.

At the rerun, Gusau polled 39 votes while Idah scored one vote.

