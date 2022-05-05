Ibori Political Family Still Intact, Says Okowa

Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa today at the 2022 Quarterly Media Interaction with Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Asaba said the Chief James Ibori Political Family and the People’s Democratic Party PDP family are still intact.

The governor also said he never endorsed any House of Assembly aspirants.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, the governor said contrary to reports in the media, he never hijacked the PDP Delegates list.

In his words: “Ibori political family is still intact, the PDP family is still intact.

I didn’t endorse any House of Assembly aspirants.

I did not hijack the PDP Delegate list and there was no attempt to hijack any delegates list.”