Ibori Hails Tinubu for Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for approving the construction of Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway.

According to Ibori, the project will enhance interconnectivity and boost the economy of the coastal states.

He share don X, “This was as he recalled how Tinubu proposed the construction of the road when he invited fellow governors to Lagos State for a meeting when he governed the state.

“Mr President, I want to applaud your courage and determination for the development of the Niger Delta region as exemplified by the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the construction of Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway.

“I recall that as governors, we deliberated on the need for the construction of the Coastal road during our meeting of South West and South-South governors which you hosted in Marina as Lagos state governor in 2001.

“This project will enhance interconnectivity and boost the economy of the coastal states.”

