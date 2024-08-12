Ibom Air Rejects Allegations of Ticket Racketeering

Ibom Air, the airline owned by Akwa Ibom State, has dismissed recent claims of ticket racketeering at its Port Harcourt station as unfounded. The airline asserts that it operates with high ethical standards, with stringent policies against corruption and racketeering.

In a statement issued on Monday in Uyo, the General Manager of Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, addressed the allegations. He emphasized that any attempts to undermine the airline’s ethical standards are thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately.

Essienette clarified that the airline’s check-in counters close 45 minutes prior to the departure of domestic flights. He also noted that Ibom Air strictly follows International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines for handling ‘Go-show’ passengers, ensuring adherence to established procedures and fairness in operations.

The statement read, “Ibom Air has become aware of recent allegations concerning our handling of flight check-ins and ticketing procedures and unfounded accusations of ticket racketeering at our Port Harcourt station.

“We categorically reject these baseless claims. Our staff operate with the highest level of integrity and are committed to serving our customers fairly and transparently. This commitment is at the core of our operations, and we will continue to ensure that our ticketing process remains transparent.

“It is our policy, in keeping with international standards, that check-ins close 45 minutes before departure for domestic flights. This ensures timely departures and minimizes delays. We highly recommend that passengers arrive on time for their flights to make for a comfortable and stress-free travel experience.”

Essienette added that the company adheres to IATA’s guidelines in handling ‘Go-show’ passengers.

It added, “We adhere to IATA’s guidelines in handling ‘Go-show’ passengers. These passengers arrive early without a pre-booked ticket and are duly informed if the flight is full. It is strictly their informed decision to be waitlisted as “Go show” passengers, and they are accommodated only if seats are available after all booked, early, and on-time passengers have been served.

“Ibom Air operates under strict ethical standards, and our staff are prohibited from engaging in any form of racketeering or corruption. We ensure our ticketing process is transparent and secure, leaving no room for such practices. Any attempt to undermine these standards will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

“We value your trust in Ibom Air and are unwavering in our commitment to maintaining the highest service standards. We will continue to act in the best interest of passengers while upholding operational excellence in our industry.”