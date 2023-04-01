Ibom Air Apologises As Anti-Tinubu Man Disrupts Flight Procedure

Ibom Air has apologised to its customers after a video showed the moment a man and his unruly behaviour delated one of its flight.

The man had stood up inside the plane before it took off, claiming that President-elect Bola Tinubu must not be sworn-in as President on may 29.

This was as he called on supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who are popularly known as Obidients, to prevent security operatives from arresting him.

Reacting, Ibom Air, through the Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, issued a statement, saying, “We are aware that several videos and reports of this incident are circulating on social media and wish to provide the right perspective.

“Ibom Air wishes to assure our passengers that we maintain very high safety and service standards and will never compromise the safety and security of our passengers.

“We apologise to the affected passengers for the time it took to disembark this passenger, which caused an otherwise on-time departure to be delayed by an hour.”