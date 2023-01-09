Ibiyeomie Bans Couples From Having Sex During Fasting

As the church begins a twenty-one-day fast, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, has forbade his members from exercising their marital rights.

On Sunday, Pastor Ibiyeomie announced a 21-day period of fasting and prayer for the congregation.

In order to do this, he mandated that married couples within the church postpone the consummation of their matrimonial relations until the conclusion of the 21-day period of spiritual training.

Pastor Ibiyeomie explained to his audience during the church’s Sunday thanksgiving ceremony for the year 2023 that physical intimacy would not be permitted during the season of fasting and that three weeks without sex would not be fatal to anybody.

Giving Bible references to back his claims, the cleric read recommended 1 Corinthians 7:5 for the couples.

The Bible scripture given by Pastor Ibiyeomi reads: “The wife’s body does not belong to her alone but also to her husband. In the same way, the husband’s body does not belong to him alone but also to his wife. Do not deprive each other except by mutual consent and for a time, so that you may devote yourselves to prayer, – 1 Corinthians 7:5”.

Couples who think they can end their fasting with food and sex for the day were urged to steer clear by Pastor Ibiyeomi.

He claims that people with this mindset are those who want to pervert the Bible to satisfy their carnal desires.

“Abstain from sex this fasting season because I’ve heard people say, ‘My husband said that once we break since we eat food, we should eat this one too’! So, ah! I’ve heard it! As a pastor, they say please talk to my husband that we are fasting”, the cleric said.