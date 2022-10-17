Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo Reconstruction Begins Tuesday – Oluwo

The Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has asuured Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo road users that the route reconstruction will start on Tuesday, 18th October,2022, Unfailingly.

He said the authentic information at his disposal revealed the dilapidated session of Ibadan axis will be the first point of attention to address access to and fro Iwo.

He disclosed the contractor will first provide palliative to ensure passengers from Ibadan have access Iwo and vice versa.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads “The reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road will start on Tuesday 18th October,2022, unfailingly,should God spare our lives”

“I feel the pain and inconvenience the road has caused its users. I learnt drivers with passengers are now taking very long alternative roads. Imagine one going through Gbongan or Oyo from Ibadan to come to Iwo. It’s hectic and worrisome”

“I’m assuring the road users that the first point of contact will be those dilapidated sessions that have cut the two cities, Iwo and Ibadan,in term of major road network”

“The work will commence on Tuesday. I’m working tirelessly. We will start seeing the product of our sleepless night from next tomorrow”.