Ibadan Explosion Victims to Get Relief Materials – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief to the victims of the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday evening.

Concise News reported that the incident, which the state governor Seyi Makinde blamed on explosives of illegal miners, led to the death of two persons while 77 others sustained injuries amid the destruction of over 20 houses.

Reacting, Tinubu disclosed that he was saddened by the incident, just as he commiserated with the people of Oyo State.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the devastating explosion that occurred in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday night.

“The explosion killed two persons and wounded about 80 others. It also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behavior that has created the conditions for this sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo State and call on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to this tragedy with alacrity.

“I have directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.”