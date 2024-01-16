Ibadan Explosion Under Investigation – Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has said it is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

Concise News reported that the explosion occurred in the late hours of Tuesday, causing panic in the ancient city.

The cause of the explosion is, however, yet to be determined as of the time of filing this report.

In a terse statement, the Oyo State Government said investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

“Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command has said the explosion occurred around Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija, Ibadan, around 7:44pm.

“The cause of the explosion is unknown.Number of Dead and Injured yet unknown as search continues.

Ample deployment on ground

Updates coming up soon,” the command said in a terse statement.