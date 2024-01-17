Ibadan Explosion: Reps Move to Pass Bill on State Policing

Stanley Olajide, the Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on ICT, has said the 10 Assembly is committed towards the passage of bills on state policing.

According to the member representing Ibadan North West/South West of Oyo State, this is part of ongoing efforts aimed at tackling the ravaging insecurity across the country.

Olajide disclosed this during a press briefing held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, a day after an explosion caused by the activities of illegal miners rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said, “Community policing is one of the smartest ways to police your people. somebody sees something somebody knows something, they need to speak at the right time.

“Failure to do so will cause situation like this. So, we are going to reopen that because, remember, we’ve also been talking about state police; we’ll be talking about community police.

“So, I think you know situations like this would present an urgency to the matter so that that way we can get the right support that we need to pass whatever legislation that we need to pass for this.

“So definitely, we’re going to pick this up, and it’s going to be on the front burner of the activities of the House as soon as we reconvene as a House.”