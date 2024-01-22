Ibadan Explosion: FG Awaits Outcome of Forensic Probe

The Federal Government is now waiting for the outcome of forensic investigations that will determine the real cause of the blast, the explosives type that triggered it and the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and property in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development also deployed Mine Inspectorate officers to the scene of the explosion to join other security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, contended that in delicate circumstances such as this, it is imperative to let security agencies carry out their duties rather than acting based on speculations. This approach ensures better public awareness, apprehension of wrongdoers, and collaborative measures to prevent a repeat occurrence.