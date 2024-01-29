Ibadan Explosion: Atiku Commiserated With Oyo People, Aide Replies Makinde

Paul Ibe, an aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has replied Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, saying his principal commiserated with the people of the state following the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde, on Monday, stated that Atiku, who is a leader of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, was yet to call him concerning the incident that claimed lives and destroyed properties. This was during a meeting with former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who visited him to pay condolences.

The governor stated, “I am particularly grateful because the musketeers that went for the presidential election have reached out to me. The president has called me, and you have reached out to me, but my party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has not called or even sent a text message.

“And I am saying it openly, so that our leaders will know that there is time for politics, you have a time for governance and you have a time for humanity. So, we want to say thank you so much, sir. We appreciate this visit.”

Reacting, Ibe issued a statement to show that Atiku commiserated with the people of Ibadan following the incident.

The statement partly reads, “With due respect to Governor Seyi Makinde, we wish to correct his expression about the response of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to the recent explosion in the city of Ibadan.

“Atiku Abubakar made a condolence message about the Ibadan explosion, less than 24 hours after its occurrence, where he shared his commiseration and empathy with the good people and government of Oyo State over the incident.

“Perhaps the Governor has been too busy to take track of media reports on the incident. But we wish to put on record that on the 17th of January, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar did make a widely available message on the Ibadan incident.”