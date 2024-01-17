Ibadan Explosion: Actress Aisha Lawal Narrates Experience

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has expressed gratitude after she experienced the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday evening.

Concise News reported that the explosion, according to the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, was caused by explosives belonging to illegal miners.

The governor, who visited the scene of the incident, stated that two person died while 77 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, over 20 houses were destroyed by the explosion.

Sharing her experience, Aisha Lawal revealed that she was in the vicinity when the explosion occurred.

She said, “Alhamdulilah for today, I was at Bodija when the explosion took place, in fact, my ears are still ringing from the effect.

“Thank God for our lives. I parked to buy suya opposite that Estate but later I moved my car from Sloggers Club to the Metro Hotel on the same Osuntokun when it happened.

“God have mercy oo. Too many dead bodies. What exactly is going on?”