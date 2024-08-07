Headline

I63 Libya Returnees Arrive in Nigeria

Anthony Adeniyi32 mins ago
A batch of 163 Nigerian returnees from Libya were on Tuesday received at the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The returnees arrived Murtala International Airport, Cargo at 19:45 hours aboard a Boeing charter flight with registration number 5A-DMG.

According to a statement by NEMA, the returnees comprise 88 male, 73 female and two children.

“The returnees were offered necessary assistance by IOM with support of NEMA, NCFRMI, Nigeria Immigration Service, DSS, Port Health and Nigeria Police.

“After the necessary profiling and biometrics exercise, they are expected to be given skilled training as part of the reintegration assistant being offered by IOM,” NEMA said.

