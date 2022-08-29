I Wrote Jamb Five Times – Crayon

Mavin Records singer, Crayon, has revealed that he sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times before he got signed as a singer

Crayon made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday, August 28.

He said, “It has been amazing and beautiful to see because I have been working over the years and now, I am now finally getting the recognition that I deserve.

“So, it (recognition) is beautiful to see – among my fans, team, and everybody that knows me personally.

“I started making music like 2016 officially. I wasn’t in school then but trying to get into the university. I wrote JAMB five times.

“For the first two times, I failed; the rest three times, I passed. I kept going to the school to lay complaints and ask: ‘What’s up?’ It (gaining admission) wasn’t just happening for me,” he noted during the show. “I feel like it was God’s way of redirecting me.”