I Wrote Jamb Five Times – Crayon

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
38

Mavin Records singer, Crayon, has revealed that he sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times before he got signed as a singer

Crayon made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday, August 28.

He said, “It has been amazing and beautiful to see because I have been working over the years and now, I am now finally getting the recognition that I deserve.

“So, it (recognition) is beautiful to see – among my fans, team, and everybody that knows me personally.

“I started making music like 2016 officially. I wasn’t in school then but trying to get into the university. I wrote JAMB five times.

“For the first two times, I failed; the rest three times, I passed. I kept going to the school to lay complaints and ask: ‘What’s up?’ It (gaining admission) wasn’t just happening for me,” he noted during the show. “I feel like it was God’s way of redirecting me.”

