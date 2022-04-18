I Would Rather Work For 10k Than Beg For 10million – Actor, Yul Edochie

Actor and producer, Yul Edochie has made a name for himself in the Nigerian movie industry. Surprisingly, he had to struggle to be self-made despite his father, Pete Edochie being a legend.

If Yul had decided to come on strong as Pete Edochie’s son, he would have been picked for movie roles quicker. However, the Nollywood actor was determined to make it big on his own through hardwork and since he was determined and incredibly talented, he finally got his chance.

In his most recent post shared on his Instagram page days ago, Yul Edochie stated clearly that he would rather work for 10k than beg for 10million.

He wrote; “I would rather work for 10k than beg for 10million. That way I’ll chop my 10k proudly and nobody will have the opportunity to insult me.”