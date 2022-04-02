I Would Have Done Better Than Eguavoen, Says Rohr

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. has said he would have done better than Augustine Eguavoen who took over from him after he got sacked.

Eguavoen was appointed interim Super Eagles coach after Rohr was sacked but failed to take the team beyond the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

He also failed to qualified the team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“It was a big disappointment that the team (Eagles) could not qualify,” Rohr told PUNCH Sports Extra.

“Nigeria had the better players, but it was not enough to qualify because they did not work collectively as a team. Those who are responsible for the team must be asked to speak about this disappointment and why I was sacked as well because I would have done better.

“My compassion is with the players, the staff and all the fans who are so passionate. Qatar 2022 was our target since the last World Cup in Russia. For most of them, the World Cup in Qatar was their last chance to play.

“At least reach the quarter-final of the World Cup and give Nigerian football a good image as we had in the last five years.”

Meanwhile, the NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi revealed that the federation could only be held accountable if it can be established that they failed in their responsibility to provide the enabling environment and logistics for the team to thrive.

“There was nothing the team needed that was lacking. The Government provided necessary support; the NFF put all logistics in place. The truth is that we left nothing to chance. It is very sad that things turned out the way they did.

“Sport is about winning and losing. Nobody wants to lose but sometimes it happens that way. We are quite sad that despite playing a draw in Kumasi, the Eagles could not win here in Abuja.