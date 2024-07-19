I Won’t Trade Words With Omokri – Momodu

Ovation Magazine boss Dele Momodu has said he won’t trade words with former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

Momodu has issued a ln open letter criticizing the administration of President Bola Tinubu. According to him, the administration is wrong for seeking a new presidential jet amid economic hardship.

Reacting, Omokro faulted Momodu’s criticism, just as he highlighted the achievement of the Tinubu administration.

In response, Momodu wrote, “I have just read Mr Reno Omokri’s response to my earlier article, titled URGENT MESSAGE FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU. Since I’m not a fan of fake economic theories that bear no positive impact on society and the citizens, I won’t waste my readers’ time on trading words with Reno. I will only make the following observations:

“1. What happened to my Brother Reno that he feels he must defend many of the most atrocious policies of the Tinubu government? I believe Reno is too brilliant to waste his talents on a government that can’t even defend itself in good conscience…

“2. When did Reno become a born again Tinubuist that he has forcefully taken over the jobs of Ajuri and Onanuga combined. Otherwise, he would have known the difference between economics and ECONOMY. Economics deals mainly with textbook theories while the ECONOMY deals with the practical and realistic conditions of the people on day to day basis. All the economic ratings quoted by Reno have no meaning in Nigeria of today. No textbook can envisage or assuage the unprecedented hunger and suffering of Nigerians. Our country is haemorrhaging to death while pseudo economists are regaling us with an over-romanticized magic of IMF/World Bank.

“3. What enablers like Reno and company are doing by their blind support for a government that needs honest TRUTH is reminiscent of the story of Marie-Antoinette, the bride of King Louis XVI, who told the lumpen proletariat in France to eat cake if bread is too expensive for them. In her majestic delusion of grandeur and provocative ignorance, the Queen did not know that bread and cake are of the same origin and that the latter is actually more expensive. What happened next? REVOLUTION swept away most members of the French privilegentsia… Today, Nigerians are substituting tomatoes with watermelon to cook food…

“I will never wish such evil to befall Nigeria, my dear beloved country, but prevention is oftentimes better than cure…

“I pray President Tinubu will somehow arrest this obvious drift towards perdition.”